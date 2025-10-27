2nd Street railroad crossing closes in Monument for emergency repair, expect delays

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — Monument commuters who use Second Street to cross the railroad tracks on the west side of town should prepare for detours on Monday afternoon.

The Town of Monument says crews have begun working on emergency repairs on a railroad track between 2nd Street and Mitchell Avenue around 1:00 p.m.

🛑There will be an emergency street closure at 2nd and Mitchell Ave at 1PM today (10/27) and will last several hours. This is due to a repair needing to be done on the railroad track, which was discovered after an inspection. Detour signs will be in place. pic.twitter.com/K5Ctoxrt9b — Town of Monument, CO (@townofmonument) October 27, 2025

The emergency repairs are expected to last for several hours on Monday and could impact the evening commute home.

The Town of Monument says detour signs have been placed in the area.

News5 has reached out to the BNSF Railway to learn more about that inspection and what work is being done. We are awaiting a response.

