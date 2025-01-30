25th Street Bridge in Old Colorado City will be temporarily closed for maintenance

OLD COLORADO CITY — The City of Colorado Springs announced the bridge on 25th Street and Naegele Road in Old Colorado City will be temporarily closed beginning Monday, February 3.

City officials say that the bridge will be closed for maintenance along with the Midland Trail, which runs along the bridge. The bridge and trail will be closed for four weeks, depending on weather conditions.

Drivers are encouraged to use 21st Street and Colorado Avenue as a detour.

