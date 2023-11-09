Tracy Chapman becomes first Black woman to win a Song of the Year CMA

Thirty-five years ago, Tracy Chapman released her self-titled debut album. The album went on to win six Grammy nominations. The Cleveland native walked away with three Grammys that night in 1989, including a Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for her single “Fast Car.”

And in a surprising turn of events, at the 57th Country Music Awards on Nov. 8, that same single went on to win a award for Song of the Year.

It is the first time in history that a Black woman has won a CMA.

The song Chapman wrote enjoyed a country revival this year thanks to country music artist Luke Combs. The North Carolina singer covered “Fast Car” on his 2023 album “Getting Old.” Combs’s version, which you can listen to below, reached the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

MORE: The Beatles released their final song, and you can now watch the music video

“I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there,” said the 59-year-old singer and songwriter in a July interview with Billboard. “I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.'”

Combs’ “Fast Car” also won a Country Music Award for Single of the Year last night.

In his acceptance speech, Combs thanked Chapman for writing “one of the best songs of all time.” He also said he only recorded the song because it had been one of his favorite songs, since he was 4 years old, and he never expected his version to take off as it has.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

In an interview with BBC Radio in 2010, Chapman said her inspiration for the song came from her experiences growing up in Ohio.

“It very generally represents the world that I saw when I was growing up, and Cleveland, Ohio, coming from a working-class background, being raised by a single mom and being in a community of people who were struggling,” she said. “Everyone was working hard and hoping that things would get better.”

Chapman also revealed that the first lyric of the song she penned was “You’ve got a fast car,” and that she was writing it late at night with her mini dachshund beside her. When the dog’s ears perked up when she sang that first lyric, she knew the song was going to be a winner.

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.