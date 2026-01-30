Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News5 CommunityContests

Actions

Toyota Salute to Veterans Giveaway

Toyota veterans giveaway
Toyota veterans giveaway
Posted
and last updated

Nominate a Veteran:

___

A feature on the I-25 noise wall that you can only notice when it snows

Is the mountain design on the I-25 south wall intentional? It comes out a bit, so when snow falls, it tends to pile up and look like a snowcap.

A feature on the I-25 noise wall that you can only notice when it snows

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.