T.J. Maxx luxury skincare deals will save you so much on beauty products

Taking care of your skin is one of the nicest things you can do for yourself. The ritual offers a few quiet minutes at the beginning and end of the day to cleanse, treat and hopefully take some deep breaths.

It’s also an excuse for luxury — if you can afford it, that is. For the folks who crave a touch of the high life in their skincare regimen, I have fantastic news: Discount retailer T.J. Maxx has a surprising amount of high-end (like, very high-end) skincare products on its website, often at shockingly low prices.

Here’s a quick sampling of the luxury skincare brands you can find online at T.J. Maxx — but just like in the store, quantities are limited. Once an item is gone, it’s gone, and you may never see it again at these wildly low prices.

Augustinus Bader The Light Cream

$139.99 (reg. $185) at T.J. Maxx

One of the most hyped beauty brands of recent years, Augustinus Bader is famous for its TFC8 formula, a proprietary blend of vitamins and amino acids that help reduce the look of wrinkles, redness and uneven tone. The Light Cream is a daily moisturizer that’s great for oilier complexions, keeping the skin plump and bouncy while maintaining a matte finish. If you’ve been curious to give AB a try, this is a great place (and price) to start.

Skinceuticals Metacell Renewal B3 Comprehensive Daily Emulsion

$89.99 (reg. $130) at T.J. Maxx

A power-packed lotion from a skincare giant, the Metacell Renewal B3 emulsion delivers a potent dose of niacinamide in a light cream. Also known as vitamin B3, niacinamide helps fortify your skin’s moisture barrier while reducing the look of discolorations. This formula also features hydrating glycerin and nourishing peptides, making it a heavy hitter against the signs of aging.

Clé de Peau Le Sérum

$109.99 (reg. $200) at T.J. Maxx

Clé de Peau at T.J. Maxx? You read that right. And nearly half the usual price, too. The legendary French brand’s Le Sérum functions as a primer for the rest of your skincare routine. Clé is all about radiance, and the crystalline Sérum is no exception — it’s packed with illuminating ingredients like silk and pearl extracts, plus a kelp complex for skin-smoothing, and hyaluronic acid for a well-hydrated bounce.

La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Cream Sheer

$379.99 (reg. $480) at T.J. Maxx

A lighter version of the Luxe Cream, but with all the benefits of La Prairie’s famous Skin Caviar. Derived from real caviar, La Prairie’s signature ingredient claims to target all the concerns of aging: loss of firmness and elasticity, fine lines and dryness. The Luxe Cream Sheer collects all the benefits of a heavier moisturizer in an airy cream, making it a strong final step in your routine.

Sulwhasoo Essential Comfort Balancing Emulsion

$59.99 (reg. $87) at T.J. Maxx

A soothing, hydrating lotion from one of the powerhouses of Korean skincare. The Balancing Emulsion contains Sulwhasoo’s JAUM complex — a blend of five herbs that promise to reduce irritation and boost hydration. It’s the third step in a four-part calming routine, functioning as a rich serum of sorts before the final, luxurious coat of moisturizer.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix

$34.99 (reg. $55) at T.J. Maxx

Few labels have withstood the test of time like Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair line. The Eye Concentrate Matrix delivers Lauder’s “Night Peptide” to the whole eye area, reducing the look of fine lines under and around the eyes. The velvety serum also targets dark circles, puffiness and dryness — top concerns for the aging eye.

Dr. Jart Pore Remedy PHA Exfoliating Serum

$20 (reg. $45) at T.J. Maxx

This gentle exfoliator from Korean brand Dr. Jart uses PHAs — polyhydroxy acids — to “decongest” pores. Like AHAs and BHAs, PHAs chemically remove dead cells to help resurface the skin, but they don’t cause the same sun sensitivity as their cousin-chemicals. Meanwhile, macadamia seed oil and panthenol help replenish and plump, making the serum mild enough for daily use.

EltaMD UV Active Broad Spectrum SPF 50+

T.J. Maxx/Adobe

$23.99 (reg. $30) at T.J. Maxx

One of the best ways to protect your skin from aging — and from skin cancer — is to wear a daily sunscreen. EltaMD, a fave of skincare nerds, makes a wide variety of sunscreens to fit almost anyone’s needs. The UV Active line is water-resistant, up to 80 minutes, and uses zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to block harmful rays. It’s fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, too. If you’re serious about your sun protection, give EltaMD a go (at this low price, of course).

Sisley Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream

Sisley

$139.99 (reg. $180) at T.J. Maxx

A luxury moisturizer at $100 off regular price? I’m in. Sisley’s Black Rose cream uses black rose extract to improve texture, while other botanicals like hibiscus and Alpine rose enhance radiance. Over time, the moisturizer supports elasticity and firmness for that youthful glow.

Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Instant Firming Serum

$54.99 (reg. $70) at T.J. Maxx

At the heart of all Caudalie products is the grape, the source of Caudalie’s antioxidant formulas. Resveratrol is the hero ingredient for this light serum. Billed as an alternative to retinol, Resveratrol-Lift blends the potent antioxidant with hyaluronic acid and other goodies to help protect, lift and smooth skin.

Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Antioxidant Face Serum

T.J. Maxx/Adobe

$39.99 (reg. $55) at T.J. Maxx

A potion for all ages, with heartleaf extract to soothe irritation and protect the skin’s moisture barrier. Ultimune also boasts antioxidant-rich reishi mushroom and collagen-boosting peptides — and it helps your other skincare actives absorb, too. This Japanese favorite is an all-around-solid addition to your skincare lineup.

Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Intensive Dark Spot Treatment

T.J. Maxx/Perricone MD

$16.99 (reg. $69) at T.J. Maxx

Vitamin C is the wonder drug for folks battling dark spots and discoloration. Perricone MD’s formula features three types of Vitamin C to combat hyperpigmentation wherever it appears — face, hands or body. It can help with acne scarring and uneven tone, too; dab it wherever you need it to go.

