Thousands evacuated, hundreds of homes lost in Boulder County as firefighting efforts continue Friday

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Hundreds of structures — including homes and businesses — have been destroyed in Boulder County following a fast-moving grass fire that forced evacuations in all of Superior and Louisville. It grew to become the most destructive fire in Colorado history.

Thursday's strong winds pushed the Marshall Fire to rapidly spread in neighborhoods and residential areas. It started around S. Cherryvale Road and Marshall Drive. As of 5 p.m., it had spread to 1,600 acres.

Evacuations are in effect for this mapped area below of Boulder County.

Boulder County Office of Emergency Management says these are the current evacuation points:



North Boulder Recreation Center (3170 Broadway, Boulder)

YMCA of Northern Colorado (2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette) (Mental Health Partners are on site at this location to provide support)

Rocky Mountain Christian Church (9447 Niwot Road, Longmont)

Longmont Senior Center (910 Longs Peak Avenue, Longmont)

1STBANK of Broomfield (1450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield)

If you are COVID-positive and must evacuate, go to the COVID Recovery Center at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church (3485 Stanford Court, Boulder)

You can call the Boulder County Emergency Call Center at 303-413-7730.

Below are live updates from Friday:

7:54 a.m. | The Salvation Army will provide support to give 1,000 meals three times a day to the people expected to need sheltering support and first responders.

Starting today, meals will get transported to the Lafayette YMCA (2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette) where The Salvation Army volunteers will plate and serve meals.

7:45 a.m. | As the sun rises over Boulder County, we're getting our first look at the catastrophic devastation for the fire.

We're getting our first look at the damage from the #MarshallFire as the sun rises.



This is near Washington and McCaslin.



6:45 a.m. | Superior Mayor Clint Folsom spoke with Denver7 on Friday morning.

"The priorities for this morning are going to be to continue to stabilize the situation there and make it safe so that residents can come back," he said. "I know that's probably the No. 1 priority of residents, is to get back in there and see what the situation is on the ground firsthand."

He said when he left last night as part of the evacuation order, a lot of the area was still burning.

Marshall Fire: Superior Mayor Clint Folsom provides update Friday morning

He noted the danger of debris across the community due to the high wind as well.

Folsom said the community is extremely grateful to the firefighters who came in to help with the Marshall Fire.

"We live next to some very beautiful open space but given the dry conditions over the last several months, and that combined with these winds and then a spark or whatever caused this — it was just a tragic combination of events that just drove that fire into the first homes and then it just swept it all the way east over our town and into Louisville," he said.

He said he drove some neighborhoods with the sheriff's office and town manager Thursday evening and it was "the most horrific conditions I've ever experienced."

6:30 a.m. | All mandatory evacuations and pre-evacuations in Broomfield have been lifted, according to the police department.

6:17 a.m. | Denver7's Veronica Acosta is around Arapahoe Circle and Willow Street in Louisville. She found one house standing in the neighborhood.

Friday morning Marshall Fire update: McCaslin and Washington

6:05 a.m. | Boulder Valley School District says it hasn't been able to visit its buildings. As of last night, security teams checked cameras and by all indicators, it appears the schools were not damaged.

5:15 a.m. | Denver7's Eric Lupher is walking around the areas of Bristol Street and Andrew Drive in Louisville to describe the damage in this neighborhood.

Friday morning update on Marshall Fire: Bristol Street and Andrew Drive

5:05 a.m. | The National Weather Service said the peak wind gusts Thursday were between 100 and 110 mph. 3 SSW Boulder recorded 108 mph, 1 NE Crisman recorded 102 mph and 3 NW Marshall recorded 90 mph. Click here to view the full list.

5 a.m. | The Boulder County Sheriff's Office will hold a media briefing at 10 a.m. today. Denver7 will stream this live on our Denver7+ streaming apps.

4:50 a.m. | Roads in Boulder are currently open. Most roads in Louisville and Superior are closed with restrictions around the hardest-hit neighborhoods.

4:40 a.m. | As of now, Denver7 has confirmed the following places were burned in the fire, though it's not clear how many structures were destroyed versus damaged:



Rock Creek neighborhood, south of Costco

Sagamore subdivision in Superior

Superior Market Place

Harpers Lake area (Davidson Mesa Trailhead)

Louisville Senior Recreation Center

Marshall Drive and Cherryvale Road

Avista Hospital area and Coal Creek Golf Course

Elements Hotel in Superior

4:30 a.m. | A winter storm will affect Colorado today, including Boulder County. The Boulder area is expected to see 6-8 inches Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

Midnight | Mandatory evacuation and pre-evacuation orders for Broomfield have been lifted. Broomfield police say residents can return home. As of now, there is no danger outside of Boulder County.