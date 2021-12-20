Teddy Bridgewater leaves hospital Monday after head injury in Sunday's game

DENVER — After suffering a frightening head injury Sunday against the Bengals, Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was released from the hospital Monday after staying overnight for evaluation at a local hospital.

Bridgewater now enters the concussion protocol and must clear multiple steps before playing again. The Broncos said he is "doing well."

He will enter the NFL’s concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/kxvF7UHn76 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 20, 2021

He was injured in the third quarter, diving for extra yardage on a scramble. As he was in the air, the quarterback was hit from the back and his face mask planted into the turf.

He lost consciousness on the field and was transported by cart to an ambulance and directly to the hospital.

He regained consciousness and had movement in all extremities Monday night, according to the team.

Bridgewater received a concussion earlier this season against Baltimore and returned without missing a game. However, the nature of Sunday's injury suggests it will be difficult for him to clear the concussion protocol to be available for Sunday's game at Las Vegas.

In his first season in Denver, Bridgewater has gone 7-7 as a starter with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.