Team Rubicon volunteers in Colorado ready to assist after deadly tornadoes ripped through 6 states

DENVER — Inside one Denver warehouse, you’ll find a box for almost anything. It’s here that Colorado’s Team Rubicon stores the majority of its supplies.

"We go all over the world helping in the wake of disasters or humanitarian crises," said city administrator for Team Rubicon, Jordon Daniel.

The latest disaster that ripped through six states will be no different.

"We’re getting ready and getting prepared and just getting the go-bags packed should the call to action go out," Daniel said.

READ MORE: KY governor says he expects death toll from tornadoes to 'exceed 100'

Daniel said hours after the deadly tornadoes this weekend, Team Rubicon had volunteers from nearby states on the ground. More volunteers from Colorado’s Team Rubicon chapter are waiting for the green light to assist.

"We could have volunteers leaving on planes tomorrow — that would not be out of the realms of possibility," Daniel said.

One of Team Rubicon’s missions is to clear rubble to make way for supplies and first responders. It's a job made increasingly more difficult because of all the fallen trees.

"After a tornado, the devastation is just a giant pile of pick-up sticks, basically," Daniel said.

In Colorado, Team Rubicon has about 6,500 active volunteers. If needed, Daniel said a couple hundred of them could be deployed.

At the same time, they need to assess how many people the area can handle.

"Last thing we want to do is overwhelm them with a bunch of volunteers that they don't really need or need to utilize," Daniel said.

If and when they arrive to the communities that have been hit the hardest, their work could go on for weeks.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we're there until January, February of this year — just looking at the level of devastation," Daniel said.

It's a job that takes dedication and care, giving hope in a community’s darkest moments.

Team Rubicon has more information on volunteering and donations here.