Teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with student

A high school teacher in Louisiana was arrested after authorities said she was sending sexually explicit messages on Instagram to a 15-year-old student.

Tatum Hatch is charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor. She was released from jail on a $10,000 bond on Thursday.

According to TV station KNOE in Monroe, Louisiana, Hatch was a teacher at West Monroe High School.

Arrest records obtained by the TV station show that the student told their father that they were in an inappropriate relationship with Hatch.

The father reportedly told police about the alleged relationship, saying his child showed him Instagram messages that the two had apparently been exchanging.

KNOE reports that detectives interviewed the teen, who showed them months' worth of messages, including some that were sexually explicit.

Court documents say that Hatch also drove to the teen's house about a year ago and made sexual advances while her infant was in the car.

Authorities reportedly made contact with Hatch in December, but she reportedly declined to answer questions, fearing she would lose her children.

As the investigation continued, KNOE reports that a forensic download of the teen's phone revealed more messages from Hatch and a nude photo of the teacher.

If Hatch is convicted on the charge of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, she could spend between five and 10 years in prison.

SEE MORE: High school teacher arrested on child abuse and gun possession charges

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com