Taylor Swift donates $1 million for Tennessee tornado relief

In the days following Saturday's massive tornado outbreak in Tennessee, musician Taylor Swift has made a $1 million donation to support relief efforts.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the Community Foundation of Tennessee welcomed the contribution, saying it would help communities recover from the storms.

"The Swifts found their original Tennessee home in Hendersonville and Sumner County and remain deeply committed to its continued well-being," says Hal Cato, CEO of Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. "Taylor's incredibly generous gift sends a message to her hometown, and the communities around it, that she has their backs during the long road to recovery following this devastating event."

The worst of the tornadoes, one that traveled 42 miles through Clarksville, Tennessee, caused three deaths and 62 injuries. The National Weather Service said the tornado had peak winds of 150 mph.

SEE MORE: Neighbors helping neighbors: Hundreds volunteer after Tennessee storms

The tornado destroyed 114 homes and severely damaged 268 homes, the National Weather Service said.

In total, five tornadoes have been confirmed in Tennessee, but officials are still surveying other reported touchdowns.

There were also reported touchdowns in other Southern states on Saturday.

This was not the first time Swift has donated to help Tennessee recover from tornadoes. In 2020, Swift made a $1 million donation after tornadoes killed 25 people.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com