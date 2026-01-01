Talen Maples

Maples joins the Switchbacks after two seasons with New Mexico United, where he established himself as a dependable presence along the back line. During his time with United, he made 67 appearances, recording 239 clearances, 57 blocks, and 38 interceptions, while maintaining an impressive 90% passing accuracy average. In addition to his defensive consistency, Maples finished the 2025 season as the team’s second-leading goal scorer with seven goals, six of which came from the penalty spot.

Maples began his professional career after being selected by Toronto FC with the 72nd overall pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. He went on to make 19 appearances for Toronto FC II in USL League One before joining Houston Dynamo 2 for the 2022 season. While with Houston, Maples served as club captain and totaled three goals and two assists in 27 appearances during the 2023 campaign.

