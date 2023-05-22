Suspect in University of Idaho killings expected to enter plea

The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students will be arraigned on Monday.

Bryan Kohberger was indicted last week for the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

During his arraignment, Kohberger is expected to enter a plea. If he pleads not guilty, a trial will be scheduled.

Monday's hearing comes more than six months after the college students were found dead in their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

Autopsies showed all four were likely asleep when they were initially attacked. Police said there were no signs of sexual assault.

Kohberger was a doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University's Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology prior to his arrest.

According to court documents, Kohberger's DNA was traced to a knife sheath found at the scene of the crime. His cellphone also pinged near the students' home a dozen times before the November killings, the court documents state. Authorities say his vehicle was also spotted near the home on the day the four college students were killed.

Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania more than a month after the killings. He was extradited back to Idaho where he has remained in jail.

