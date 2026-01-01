Stevie Echevarria

Echevarria has been a key member of the Switchbacks since 2021, contributing to the club’s success, including its 2024 USL Championship title.

In 2024, he reached an important milestone in his career by earning his first call-up to the Puerto Rico national team, where he made four international appearances.

Echevarria’s development began in 2011 with the New York Red Bulls Academy before he went on to compete at the collegiate level with Wake Forest University. During his time with the Demon Deacons, he appeared in 79 matches, recording seven goals and six assists. He later continued his professional career with NYRB II, making 19 appearances, before joining the Switchbacks.

