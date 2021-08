CANTON, Ohio — With gratitude and humility, Broncos safety Steve Atwater entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

Atwater focused on a message of thankfulness, citing his family, coaches and teammates. Atwater is one of 10 Broncos in the Hall. He will be joined Sunday by safety John Lynch and five-time MVP Peyton Manning.

Our Broncos insider Troy Renck provides the recap of Atwater’s big night and weekend in Canton.