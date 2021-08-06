State auctioning off Colorado Day-themed license plates

DENVER — The state is auctioning off Colorado Day-themed license plates to help raise money for the Colorado Disability Funding Committee.

The committee is selling the rights to 10 Colorado license plates between now and Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. The license plate options include:



CO

COPRIDE

GOCOLO

COHOME

COTUFF

CRUZNCO

WELOVCO

4EVRCO

COLOFUN

COGROWN

The bidding begins at $200 for each plate, with the highest bid already at $5,200 for the "CO" plate.

To check out the available plates and to place a bid, click here.

The proceeds will be used by the Colorado Disability Funding Committee to "improve the quality of life and independence of Coloradans with disabilities through grants for new and innovative ideas."

It's the fifth license plate auction the state has held in 2021. The committee previously raised $45,410 for their marijuana-themed license plate auction.