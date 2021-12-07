This Spritz Cookie Recipe Inspired Starbucks’ Newest Holiday Drink

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Starbucks’ newest holiday beverage, the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, has been on the menu since early November — but now, the coffee chain is revealing the cookie recipe that inspired the drink.

Created by Starbucks employee Rosalyn Batingan, the cookie that became the signature flavor of the almond milk latte is a spritz cookie, which is airy, with a light, buttery texture and subtle almond flavor. This cookie is similar to a shortbread cookie, but the addition of an egg helps it keep it shape without crumbling. The recipe has just six ingredients, many of which you likely already have on hand — like sugar, eggs, salt and vanilla extract.

While the recipe itself is pretty simple, spritz cookies do require the use of a cookie press, which you probably don’t have unless you make a lot of cookies. You can buy a cookie press for less than $30 on Amazon or find them at pretty much any store.

Ready to bake some spritz cookies to go with your afternoon latte? You can check out the full recipe below:

Rosalyn’s Holiday Spritz Cookies

Ingredients:

½ cup sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon small-batch pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon pure almond extract

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

2 ¼ cups flour, unbleached white

Red and green sprinkles

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 Fahrenheit.

2. Cream together butter and sugar until pale yellow — about 3 minutes; scrape down sides of bowl as needed.

3. Add egg, vanilla extract, almond extract and salt until creamy.

4. Slowly add flour to cream mixture until dough comes together.

5. Place dough into cookie press and pipe onto ungreased cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.

6. Decorate with sprinkles.

7. Bake 6-8 minutes until slightly brown and let cookies cool on a wire rack.

If you haven’t tried the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, it combines espresso, ice, almond milk and sugar cookie-flavored syrup, and is finished off with a dash of festive cookie sprinkles. You can also order it hot if you like to keep your iced coffee to the warmer months.

If you want to try something different to go with your cookies or to keep you caffeinated while running holiday errands, Starbucks’ full holiday menu has returned and includes the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and Irish Cream Cold Brew.

The coffee chain’s holiday cups are also back, this year featuring four new patterns: wrapping paper, ribbon, holiday lights and candy canes. The wrapping paper cup features a colorful geometric pattern of circles and sparkles, while the ribbon cup includes pieces of ribbon in white and iridescent lilac twirling among a sparkly background. The holiday lights design features a starry background, ribbons and letters that spell out “Starbucks” and the candy cane design is wrapped in stripes of green, white and lilac.

Starbucks

Will you be making these spritz sugar cookies and trying Starbucks’ Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.