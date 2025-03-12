Zuccarello scores the shootout winner, Gustavsson stands tall in net and Wild beat Avalanche 2-1

ST.PAUL, Minn — Mats Zuccarello scored the winner in the shootout after also scoring in regulation to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Matt Boldy scored the second goal in the shootout for the Wild, while Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves.

Joel Kiviranta scored for the Avalanche and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 22 shots.

Zuccarello opened the shootout with a goal, and Gustavsson stoned Nathan MacKinnon on the other end.

After Boldy scored, Martin Necas’ rush trickled off the end of his stick to give Minnesota the win.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.