World Boomerang Championships make their way to Colorado

The 2024 World Boomerang Championships are officially underway in Colorado at Westminster City Park. Team USA took the cup in the 2022 World Boomerang Championships and is looking to defend its title.
Posted at 10:09 AM, Jul 09, 2024

WESTMINSTER, Colo — The 2024 World Boomerang Championships are officially underway in Colorado at Westminster City Park.

"Every two years, we have the World Boomerang Championships in a different location around the world," said tournament director David Hirsch. "What it is is a 10-day event of team competition and individual competition and the skills that it takes to throw competitive boomerangs — how far, how accurate, how fast, how high, and can you catch it."

Team USA took the cup in the 2022 World Boomerang Championships, which took place in France. Now, the team is defending its title here in Colorado.

"Boomerangs are one of the most unique sports you'll ever see anywhere in the world. It's so cool, it's so different. The people out here are from all different backgrounds, all different cultures, different places in life, but we all share this one sport in common, and this one passion that we have," said Logan Broadbent, president of the United States Boomerang Association and a member of Team USA.

The tournament runs through July 16 and is free and open to the public. For event schedules, click here.



