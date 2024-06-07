Watch Now
WNBA players are getting more national recognition

Shari Nycole, host of "Just a Thought" podcast, weighs in on the growing popularity of the WNBA and its players.
Shari Nycole, host of "Just a Thought" podcast, weighs in on the growing popularity of the WNBA and its players. (Scripps News)
Around the WNBA
Posted at 1:51 PM, Jun 07, 2024

It is a big week for the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are set to play on Friday night for the first time since a disappointing defeat to Liberty on Sunday.

Clark has drawn a lot of eyes in her rookie season — on and off the court. Fans have strong reactions to how Clark has been treated.

Shari Nycole, host of "Just a Thought" podcast, says there has been a target on Clark's back since she played college basketball for Iowa.

There's no doubt interest in Clark has fueled the WNBA's rise.

Nycole believes it's been and adjustment for fans and commentators.

"So, I want people to be very careful about the language that they are using... I mentioned that 'jealousy' term, and that 'hating' term. That needs to go out the window. We need to acknowledge that these women are competitors, and may the best competitor win," she said.

It was a spirited conversation about the league's newfound glory, so be sure to check out the entire interview with Nycole in the video.

Scripps Sports — for a second season — is broadcasting WNBA games every Friday night on ION.

Tune in this Friday, June 7, to watch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever take on Ariel Atkins and the Washington Mystics at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Or catch the Seattle Storm vs. the two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces later that night at 10 p.m. ET.

Scripps News' parent company, E.W. Scripps, also owns Ion.

