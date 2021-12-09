Watch
Widefield alum Davis named Div. II AFCA All-American

Grant Meech/KOAA
Widefield's TJ Davis takes the field for the coin toss
Posted at 11:40 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 01:40:24-05

KEARNEY, Neb — Former Widefield standout & now Nebraska-Kearney quarterback TJ Davis was been named to the 2021 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Division II All-American team on Monday.

The redshirt junior was named to the second-team after becoming one of just two QB's in NCAA's four divisions (FBS, FCS, D2 and D3) to throw for at least 2,000 and run for 1,000 yards this fall. Davis also a hand in 40 touchdowns (21 passing, 18 rushing and one receiving) this season for the Lopes.

UNK and Davis had a banner season, going 10-3, reaching the second round of the NCAA D2 Playoffs.

While playing for the Gladiators, Davis finished with 61 total touchdowns as he was a 3-year starter for Widefield.

