DENVER — The Colorado Rockies' search is underway for a new general manager after GM Bill Schmidt announced his resignation Wednesday following a historically bad season.

The key for whoever takes the job will be: Can they get assurances from the Monforts that they'll allow the GM to make decisions on his or her own?

Of course, the Monforts will be consulted. But this rebuilding project belongs to Schmidt's replacement. They're in charge.

So, who could take the helm and lead baseball operations for a franchise with seven consecutive seasons of losing baseball and three straight with triple-digit losses?

There are some big names out there who could fit the bill:

Who could replace Bill Schmidt as Rockies GM? Here are some names to know

Thad Levine

Levine is the former president of the Minnesota Twins who has a history with Colorado. He served as an assistant director, director and senior director of baseball operations with the franchise from 1999-2005.

He then spent 11 years as an assistant general manager for the Texas Rangers, where he was a part of the club's back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010-11.

Levine spent seven years as an executive with the Twins.

Jim Mone/AP CORRECTS TAD TO THAD - Minnesota Twins new general manager Thad Levine addresses the media Monday, Nov. 7, 2016 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Dayton Moore

Moore is currently a senior advisor to baseball operations with the Rangers and was with the team for their 2023 World Series win. He previously served as the GM with the Kansas City Royals until 2021.

Reed Hoffmann/AP Former Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore speaks during the Royals Hall of Fame induction ceremony for former manager Ned Yost before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Jon Daniels

Daniels has been a senior advisor with the Tampa Bay Rays since 2022. Prior to that, he spent 17 years as GM of the Rangers, where he became the youngest GM in baseball history at 28 years old when he was hired in 2005.

Daniels and Levine were both in the Texas front office for the AL Championship runs in 2010 and 2011.

Daniels started his MLB career as an intern in the Rockies organization.

Tony Gutierrez/AP FILE - Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels attends the Michael Young jersey retirement ceremony before the Rangers baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 31, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. The Tampa Bay Rays hired long-time Rangers executive Daniels as a baseball operations senior adviser on Friday. Daniels will assist the team's baseball operations senior leadership. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

So, we'll see what the future holds, but at least the first move has been made, and that's the key – make your first move and go from there.