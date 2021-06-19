Westmoreland thriving at U.S. Open after Air Force service

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Choosing to attend the Air Force Academy forced Kyle Westmoreland to put his professional golf career on hold. It was worth the wait. The former captain became the first player from the academy to qualify for the U.S. Open when he closed with a 63 in qualifying. Westmoreland has held his own against the best players in the world, putting himself within seven shots of the lead heading into the weekend. The big hitter kept his game sharp during his five-year service any way he could, hitting under the lights at a driving range, even putting on a ruler when the local greens were too bumpy.