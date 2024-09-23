Weather impacts the Pikes Peak Marathon on Sunday, here are the winners

MANITOU SPRINGS — The weekend storm we had impacted the Pikes Peak Marathon.

Early Sunday morning event organizers decided to cut the 26-mile race short, instead of summiting the peak, runners had to turn around at Barr Camp.

Organizers said the ice and snow on the top of the mountain would have been too dangerous for runners and crews.

Jonathan Aziz got first place with a time of one hour and 46 minutes. This is his third consecutive win. In the female category, Sarah Guhl took first with a time of two hours and 10 minutes.

On Saturday racers ran the ascent which is the half marathon. The weather did not impact that race, but runners were told they needed to have rain gear.

Joseph Gray won that race with a time of two hours and 11 minutes. Allie McLaughlin won in the female competitors with a time of two hours and 45 minutes.

Congrats to all the participants. More on the event here.

_____

