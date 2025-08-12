‘We want to finish going out as champions’: CSU's Jay Norvell eyes strong finish before Pac-12 move

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — With Colorado State set to join the Pac-12 in 2026, head coach Jay Norvell said the program is focused on building something bigger, starting with a strong final season in the Mountain West.

“We have the challenge of everybody in college football in this new transfer era,” Norvell told Scripps News Denver Sports Reporter Bradey King. “We had 29 transfers and [are] gelling them into a team. Everybody has to put their personal agenda aside.”

Norvell believes the Rams are ready to take the next step, especially with quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi returning.

“Third year as a starter, most experienced quarterback in a conference, we just feel like his leadership can really help us play at the highest level,” Norvell said.

The Rams are coming off an eight-win season, a bowl appearance and attendance records were broken along the way. Norvell said it’s a sign of the program’s growth.

“We wanted to do things that have never been done before,” he said. “We’re trying to build a team that can qualify for the College Football Playoff.”

CSU’s move to the Pac-12 marks a major shift in competition and visibility.

“We’ve got to continue to push the envelope and play the very best competition,” Norvell said. “Moving to the Pac-12 is going to allow us to do that… and another step towards a College Football Playoff.”

But first, Norvell wants to leave the Mountain West on top.

“Colorado State won the first year [of] the Mountain West Conference,” he said. “And we want to finish going out as champions.”

