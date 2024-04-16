'We just made history': University of Denver men's hockey team celebrates 10 national titles

DENVER — As a sea of crimson and gold filled the seats at Magness Arena Monday night, the University of Denver men's hockey team prepared to take the ice again — this time, to celebrate.

The team took home their 10th national title over the weekend, marking the most titles of any program in NCAA hockey history.

Cameras and lights congregated in a hallway, waiting to speak with the players. As they stepped up to speak, their smiles never stopped.

“It's an unbelievable experience," said forward McKade Webster, one of the captains of the team. “It hasn't really set in yet for me. So kind of in the mindset that we might be going to war again and play another game, but I'm happy. It's all done.”

College Sports DU men’s hockey tops Boston College 2-0 for NCAA-record 10th national title Landon Haaf

Goaltender Matt Davis, who stopped 35 shots in the game against Boston College, was quick to say the win was not about one player alone.

“It's the best program in college hockey, and there's a reason for that. And I'm just so proud to be part of that," Davis said with a grin.

Another captain, forward Carter King, said the team has not slept much since the win. There has been a lot of celebrating for the college students who made history for the entire city.

“We knew that 10 was a race that we wanted to win, and we knew that coming into the year and to be able to finish it and win number 10, it's a dream come true," King said.

Denver7 | Sports Goaltender Matt Davis' determination leads to domination in DU title win Nick Rothschild

During the ceremony, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston came to speak to the team and crowd.

“You have left now a piece of history in this city. And in the stadium, you'll come back 50 years from now with your grandkids, and your banner will be hanging up there. You were the ones that made Denver the greatest of all time. You were the ones that made us the first ever to get the 10," said Johnston. “We are so grateful for what you've given us. We are grateful for what you've given to the city. And thank you for making Denver the undisputed hockey capital of the world.”

After the ceremony, the team signed posters and met with the fans in attendance.