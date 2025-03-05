WATCH: USA Basketball coaches promote the sport at Fremont Elementary School

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Summer Olympics in Los Angeles aren't until 2028, but generating excitement for the games has already begun.

Coaches from USA Basketball went to Fremont Elementary School in Colorado Springs Tuesday to promote the sport and teach students some skills.

Tuesday's clinic was also a chance for staff members at Team USA to get to work with kids. They say helping kids learn about the joy of the sport is a big reason why they love working for Team USA.

___





Powerful spring storm will rock Southern Colorado today and Tuesday After a gorgeous weekend, we're looking at a very busy start to the week for Southern Colorado. A powerful spring storm will produce widespread 30-50 mph gusts on Monday. These dry, downslope winds will increase fire danger on Monday along and east of the I-25 corridor. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect from 11 am until 7 pm. Powerful spring storm will rock Southern Colorado today and Tuesday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.