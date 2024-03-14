Watch Now
WATCH: Nonprofit wounded veteran hockey team invited to NHL Stadium Series

The Warriors encourage any veteran interested in playing, no matter your skill level, to contact them right away.
Posted at 9:35 PM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 23:35:19-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A nonprofit wounded veterans hockey team from Colorado Springs was invited to the National Hockey League (NHL) Stadium Series last month.

The Colorado Warriors were one of four all-veteran hockey teams who were selected from the 200 teams that applied. The Warriors were back at Ed Robson Arena this week to take on the Pikes Peak Defenders.

News 5's Photojournalist Shawn Shanle takes us there.

Between the Warriors different teams, they have racked up four championships and two runner-up finishes over the last two seasons.
