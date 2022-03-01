Walker's final waltz with Air Force hoops

USAFA — The Air Force men's basketball team will host their final home game of the season on Tuesday against San Jose State.

Before the game, the Falcons will also honor their two seniors in AJ Walker & Abe Kinrade.

Walker has been a four-year standout for the Falcons and even thought about transferring after his sophomore season during the coaching change.

Ultimately, the Texas native decided to stay and try to help the rebuild within Air Force hoops.

The two-time Mountain West Conference All-Conference team member has had a tough senior season, averaging 14.6 points per game, which is down from his junior season.

"I'd like for him to play really well because I know he has improved," explained head coach Joe Scott on Monday during his weekly press conference. "His numbers were showing that. It would be great for him and his last home game and then in the conference tournament to play as well as he's capable of playing. And play to the level that we were seeing earlier in the season and it would be great for him to finish that way."

Tipoff on Tuesday at Clune Arena is set for 7 p.m.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.