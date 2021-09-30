Watch
Sports

Actions

Von Miller named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) celebrates a defensive stop against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Von Miller
Posted at 7:47 AM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 09:47:29-04

DENVER — Von Miller entered the spring with an uncertain future, wondering if the Broncos would exercise his contract option. He leaves the fall as the cornerstone of the 3-0 start, named AFC Defensive Player of The Month on Thursday.

Miller, 32, has four sacks and six tackles for a loss in three games. He changed his routine this offseason, listening more and training less as a concession to his age. It allowed him to enter the season at optimal health. Also, becoming a first-time father to son Valor has changed his perspective.

Von’s start has created a glossy enthusiasm about the Broncos defense, which has allowed the fewest points in the NFL. Miller is the only AFC player to record a sack in every game.

This represents his fourth player of the month honor:

  • 2012: November
  • 2014: October
  • 2016: September
  • 2021: September
ALL-TIME DENVER BRONCOS AFC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE MONTH RECIPIENTS

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More
KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards