Von Miller named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

DENVER — Von Miller entered the spring with an uncertain future, wondering if the Broncos would exercise his contract option. He leaves the fall as the cornerstone of the 3-0 start, named AFC Defensive Player of The Month on Thursday.

Miller, 32, has four sacks and six tackles for a loss in three games. He changed his routine this offseason, listening more and training less as a concession to his age. It allowed him to enter the season at optimal health. Also, becoming a first-time father to son Valor has changed his perspective.

Von’s start has created a glossy enthusiasm about the Broncos defense, which has allowed the fewest points in the NFL. Miller is the only AFC player to record a sack in every game.

This represents his fourth player of the month honor:



2012: November

2014: October

2016: September

2021: September