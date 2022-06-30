Volunteers make 100th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb safe and successful

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — People from all across the country made the trek to America's Mountain this past weekend to celebrate a century of the iconic Race to the Clouds" One guy, in particular, Gregg Sheldon, gathered a group of his friends to help out with the historic event.

"I run an automotive vocational program," Gregg explained. "So a lot of the students that I've had and people that I've taught came here to be volunteers."

One of those volunteers is Colorado Springs native, Ben Gallentine. Ben has attended the PPIHC Fan Fest for years but this was his first time witnessing the race on the mountain.

"He (Gregg) is constantly giving his time, and so he encouraged us to come out and donate our time and help make the event run smoothly," Ben said.

Another of Gregg's friends, Colin Irujo, flew in all the way from Massachusetts to volunteer.

"I came here for the first time three years ago and it was one of the greatest experiences I've had," Colin said. "This is the absolute pinnacle of racing for me, so I told Gregg I'd be back for the 100th Anniversary and here I am."

It was an early morning and a long day for Gregg's crew. They woke up at 2 a.m. to start parking cars for no pay, however, they said the experience is worth it.

"It's just so exciting to be a part of it," Colin said.

"If you're even mildly interested in cars, it's probably the coolest race on earth," Ben added.

The coolest race on earth is now 100 years old and continues to bring car enthusiasts together in Colorado Springs and beyond.

"I mean it just goes to show how long these insane drivers have been risking it all to get up the mountain as fast as possible," Ben said. "And then locally in Colorado Springs, it shows how much we've grown and how far we've come in the last century."

This event could not run without the 200 plus volunteers that make it safe and successful year after year.