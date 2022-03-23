Vista Ridge alum Hunter Maldonado to test NBA Draft process

LARAMIE — After one of the best seasons in Wyoming men's basketball history, senior guard & Vista Ridge alum Hunter Maldonado announced on social media on Tuesday that he will test the NBA Draft process, while still maintaining his eligibility to come back for his final season with the Cowboys.

“This season was one of the most special seasons in my career and in Cowboys basketball history,” Maldonado posted on social media. “While it didn’t end the way we wanted, thank you for all the love and support throughout the season. After taking time to consult with the people closest to me I know I must do what’s best for my future. My dream has always been to play at the highest level possible. I have decided to get evaluated in the NBA draft process while still maintaining my COVID year of eligibility allowing me to come back and go for one last ride next year!”

Maldonado averaged 18.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds to earn all-Mountain West first-team honors while leading the Pokes to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in seven years.

