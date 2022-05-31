Vista Ridge alum Hunter Maldonado to return to Wyoming for super senior season

COLORADO SPRINGS — After testing the NBA waters, Wyoming guard & Vista Ridge alum Hunter Maldonado announced on social media that he will return to Laramie for his 'super' senior year.

Maldonado gained the extra year of eligibility to the new COVID-19 waiver passed by the NCAA governing body.

Maldonado averaged 18.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds to earn all-Mountain West first-team honors while leading the Pokes to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in seven years.

