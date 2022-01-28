Vista Ridge alum Hunter Maldonado returns to Clune Arena for the final time

COLORADO SPRINGS — Vista Ridge alum Hunter Maldonado returns to Clune Arena for the last time of his college career.

Maldonado has been an ongoing force for Wyoming's offense. The senior was named the Mountain West Player of the Week most recently. Maldonado earned the same honor back in December.

The Colorado native is averaging over 18 points for the Cowboys. In his most recent games against Nevada and San Jose State, he recorded double-doubles. In addition, Maldonado was unstoppable against New Mexico, putting up 25 points.

As Maldonado gets ready to step into Clune Arena, he can't help but reflect on some of his childhood memories.

"I think it's surreal in the sense of growing up and going to watch the games to now being a senior and playing in that arena. Also, playing in front of many family and friends is fun and exciting. It's a surreal feeling."