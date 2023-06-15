Video highlights from the Denver Nuggets Champions Celebration

DENVER — We’re collecting all the highlights as Denver comes together to celebrate the 2023 World Champion Denver Nuggets. The parade through downtown will end with a rally at Civic Center Park.

The festivities started at 9 a.m. with a rally at Civic Center Park that includes live music, Nuggets season highlight reels and more.

The parade started at 10 a.m. at Union Station at 17th Street and Wynkoop Street. It is heading southeast on 17th before turning right on Broadway and ending at Civic Center Park. It's the same route as the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup parade a year ago.

At Civic Center Park, another ceremony honors the 2023 NBA Champs. The Nuggets' cheerleaders, mascot, ownership and more will join the team's players and coaches.

Denver Nuggets Coach Michael Malone said it's finally starting to hit him that the Denver Nuggets won and he's thrilled to celebrate with friends and family.

Check out Nuggets’ Christian Braun who sports a fantastic wrestling championship belt.

How are fans feeling seeing their NBA Finals MVP right in front of them? "MVP! MVP!" cheers erupt as Nikola Jokic comes through parade.

Aaron Gordon pumps up Nuggets fans

‘The fun truck!': The shirts come off in the Nuggets’ championship parade

Nuggets director of performance on when he knew they could win it all.

Nuggets GM: I knew we could win the championship back in September

Nuggets Coach Malone becomes emotional talking about this season

Nuggets' KCP: "I love the fans here, we love y'all"

Nuggets Coach Malone gives speech following championship parade

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: "We really did this, y'all really did this"

Nikola Jokic says he will remember today for the rest of his life