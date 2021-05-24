Vibes make history in their 8-7 win over the Grand Junction Rockies

COLORADO SPRINGS- The first knockout round in baseball history happened at UC Health Park Sunday afternoon.

The Rocky Mountain Vibes jumped out to a 2-0 lead to end the 2nd inning. The Rockies snatched the lead right back when they scored three in the 3rd inning. The back and forth battle continued until it was tied at 7 in the 7th. The Vibes implemented the new knockout rule where Manny Olloque became the first Pioneer Baseball League home run derby winner.

The new rule states:

"To avoid the excessive strain on our pitching staffs, the Pioneer Baseball League will not have extra innings, but rather will employ a first-of-its-kind “Knock Out” rule that resolves tied games with a head-to-head, “sudden death” home run duel. Under the rule, each team designates a hitter who receives 5 pitches, with the game determined by the most home runs hit. If still tied after the first “Knock Out” round, another hitter is selected for a sudden-death home run face-off until a winner is declared."