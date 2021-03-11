Vibes GM steps down for new position

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, the Rocky Mountain Vibes announced that President & General Manager Chris Phillips will be moving on to a new role with Bourbon Brothers Entertainment as their new President.

Phillips has been with the Sky Sox/Vibes organization for nearly 10 years, and was promoted to the President and General Manager position in the 2018-2019 offseason.

"This has been one of the most difficult decisions I've ever had to make," said Phillips in a statement. "I am incredibly grateful to the Elmore family for getting this east coast kid out to Colorado ten years ago and giving me the opportunity to grow here with the team. I am extremely proud of what we've been able to accomplish over the last three years here and I'm happy to say that I'm leaving the Vibes in a great position. We have a tremendous coaching staff, an amazing front office, and outstanding leadership. I'm looking forward to this summer and being able to come back to the Ballpark as a fan and cheer on the Vibes."

Elmore Sports Group has appointed Chris Jones to replaced Phillips as the new GM/President of the Vibes. Jones, originally a native of Houston, Texas, is also the President and General Manager of the Lynchburg Hillcats, a Low-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians.

"I am incredibly excited and grateful to start this position with the Vibes and oversee such a tremendous organization," stated Jones in a statement. "Chris has left this team in a fantastic position for success not only this season, but for many seasons to come. My goal is to pick up right where Chris left off, and provide fans of the Vibes the same affordable family fun experience that the team has been able to provide for the past three years."

In 2021, the Vibes will be apart of the new Pioneer League, which is apart of MLB Partnership League.