Vibes announce full capacity for games at UCHealth Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, the Rocky Mountain Vibes & UCHealth Park announced that the stadium will open at full capacity for opening day on May 22nd.

The El Paso County Health Department removed outdoor capacity restrictions for outdoor venues to make this happen.

Fans will also not be required to wear masks to games, but still can still wear them if they choose to.

Individual game tickets for games will go on sale staring on May 19th.

The Vibes kick off the regular season with a 3-game series against Grand Junction on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.