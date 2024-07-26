Veteran guard Russell Westbrook agrees to 2-year deal with Denver Nuggets, AP source says

DENVER (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that point guard Russell Westbrook has agreed to a two-year deal with the Denver Nuggets. The move had been expected for several weeks. Westbrook was traded from the Clippers to the Jazz last week. The Jazz bought out his contract and waived him and the Nuggets began negotiations to bring him in as Jamal Murray's backup. The Nuggets lacked depth in the playoffs and then found themselves in dire need of guard depth after parting with veterans Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson earlier this month.

Last week, the Nuggets were expected to land Westbrook once the trade was official and Westbrook was placed on waivers.

Nuggets poised to land Russell Westbrook following Jazz-Clippers trade: ESPN report

The Associated Press contributed to this web story.

