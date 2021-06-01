Watch
Vegas' Reaves suspended 2 games by NHL for hit vs. Avalanche

Jeff Roberson/AP
Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves in action during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Monday, April 5, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 10:47 PM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 00:46:59-04

DENVER (AP) — Vegas forward Ryan Reaves was suspended two games by the NHL for his roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct on Colorado’s Ryan Graves during the Golden Knights’ 7-1 loss in Game 1 of their second-round series Sunday.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced earlier in the day on social media it was holding a hearing with Reaves, who drew a match penalty for attempting to injure Graves at 8:04 of the third period in a skirmish-filled game.

In a video posted on the league’s site explaining the decision, the NHL said the totality of Reaves’ actions combined with the game situation and the retribution involved in the play necessitated supplemental discipline.

