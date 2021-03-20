VCU out of NCAA Tournament due to COVID-19 protocols, Oregon advances

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA game scheduled Saturday night between VCU (Virginia Commonwealth University) and Oregon at Indiana Farmers Coliseum is a no-go due to COVID-19 protocols.

The decision was made by the NCAA Division, Men’s Basketball Committee, and Marion County Public Health Department. As a result, Oregon will advance to the next round of the tournament.

The NCAA MBB Committee has declared the VCU-Oregon game a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols.



As a result, Oregon will advance. pic.twitter.com/75PFpk8TbC — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 20, 2021

Third game of the night here was supposed to be Oregon/VCU.

No-go now after VCU is out due to COVID results.

Oregon will advance to second round by No Contest rule #NCAATournament pic.twitter.com/euOH120JBP — Brad Brown (@BradBrownTV) March 20, 2021

VCU student-athletes will no longer be able to participate in the tournament.

This story was first reported by Mary Farucci at WRTV.