Varsho homers, Diamondbacks beat Rockies, 8-4

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray works against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:45 PM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 00:45:33-04

DENVER — Daulton Varsho hit a three-run homer and finished a single short of hitting for the cycle to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Colorado Rockies 8-4 on Sunday for a rare win at Coors Field. Taylor Widener tossed five innings of one-hit ball to help Arizona end a seven-game losing streak in Denver. Widener allowed a run, walked five, and struck out five to pick up his first win since April 4. Colorado had won five straight and nine in a row at home. Jon Gray has lost four straight starts, all in August, and saw his ERA rise to 6.75 for the month.

