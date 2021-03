COLORADO SPRINGS — The best Colorado Springs high school basketball game on Monday night was at St. Mary's high school.

The Lady Pirates hosted undefeated & No. 1 3A Vanguard in a battle of top 25 teams.

Led by a strong second half, the Lady Coursers routed St. Mary's 79 to 52.

The win moves Vanguard to 11-0 as they will host Banning Lewis Prep on Wednesday.

For the Lady Pirates, they fall to 9-2 and will host La Junta on Wednesday.