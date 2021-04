COLORADO SPRINGS — A pair of one loss volleyball teams faced off Thursday night in Colorado Springs.

The Vanguard Lady Coursers defeated the James Irwin Jaguars in straight sets, 3-0.

With the win, Vanguard moves to 7-1 and will travel to Ellicott on Friday.

The Jaguars drop to 6-2 and will face Salida on Saturday on the road.