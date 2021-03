SOUTHERN COLORADO — Both the Vanguard Coursers & Rye Thunderbolts saw their seasons come to an end on Thursday night.

No. 1 seed & undefeated Coursers hosted No. 4 Lutheran with a chance to punch their ticket into the 3A state title game.

The Lions proved to be too much, upsetting Vanguard 48 to 40.

The Coursers finish the season with a 15-`1 record.

For the Thunderbolts, they could not keep up with No. 8 Wray, falling to the Eagles 76 to 68.

Rye ends their season with a 15-2 record.