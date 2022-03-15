USAFA women's basketball heads to the postseason for the first time

COLORADO SPRINGS — The U.S. Air Force women's basketball team is heading to the postseason for the first time.

The Falcons have been selected to participate in the Women's National Invitational Tournament, where they will play the University of San Francisco in the first round.

The women's basketball team finished off the season with a Division I program record of 18 wins.

San Francisco (17-15, 10-8) finished third in the West Coast Conference, reaching the semifinals of the WCC Tournament before being eliminated by eventual tournament champion Gonzaga.

The opening round game will be played at War Memorial Gym at the Sabrato Center on the campus of the University of San Francisco on Thursday, March 17.

