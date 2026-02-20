USAFA basketball coach Joe Scott announces mutual parting of ways with the Academy

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — The U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) and Head Men's Basketball Coach Joey Scott announced on Friday afternoon that there will be a mutual parting of ways.

"I thank Nate Pine for his leadership. The Air Force Academy gave me my first head coaching opportunity, and I am forever grateful. We will always be fans of Air Force Basketball," said Scott.

The announcement comes over a month after the Academy announced that Scott would be suspended indefinitely pending an investigation into the treatment of cadet-athletes.

During that time, assistant coach Jon Jordan served as interim head coach. USAFA officials have not announced if Jordan will continue to serve as the head coach after Scott's parting.

"Coach Scott's passion for the game of basketball has long been evident in his competitive and direct coaching style. It was this coaching style that guided Air Force Basketball to some of the program's most memorable achievements during his initial tenure at the Air Force Academy. This is a different day, and now is the right time for a new voice and a new approach to drive the culture and success of the men's basketball program, aligned with the Air Force Academy's mission of forging leaders of character developed to lead in our Air Force and Space Force. We thank Coach Scott for his 10 years of service to the Academy and wish him and his family well." Director of Athletics Nathan Pine

No additional information has been released about the investigation.

