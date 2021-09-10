USAFA announces proposed renovations to Falcon Stadium

USAFA — After nearly six decades of football games, graduations, concerts and various events, proposed renovations are coming to Falcon Stadium, with a goal of transforming the facility into a state-of-the-art, world-class venue.

According to the Air Force Academy Foundation, Falcon Stadium will see $180 million of updates over a multi-phased renovation.

“We need to continue to invest and improve our fan experience in Falcon Stadium,” said Nate Pine, Air Force Academy director of athletics. “There is a lot of competition out there for entertainment dollars, and there is a lot of expectation in our fan base in what they’re seeing in other venues, so we need to make sure we continue to be relevant from an experiential standpoint every bit as much as we want to be competitive and win games on the field.”

USAFA Rendering of the west side of Falcon Stadium

The investment required for the initial phase will total $70 million, with philanthropic support from the Air Force Academy Foundation providing $35 million as part of the campaign and the remaining half financed by Athletic Corporation revenue.

“Businesswise, it’s a breakthrough for the institution that has to happen to be modern,” said Troy Calhoun, Air Force Academy football coach and 1989 graduate of the Academy. “I think there is as much yearning and as much momentum as there has ever been in the history of the Air Force Academy, not only to make some philanthropic contributions but to help the institution.”

USAFA Rendering of the proposed east side entrance of Falcon Stadium

Proposed updates include a dramatic new stadium entrance, an updated event space, relocation of the cadet section and a heritage plaza.

“I think the enhancements make it more attractive for a myriad of events,” Pine said. “It hosts Falcon football and Falcon lacrosse in our sporting teams, but with graduation every year, and being visited by the president of the United States every four, it’s a big-time venue.”

A timeframe for when the renovation will begin & end have yet to be announced.