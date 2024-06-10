USA Basketball Women's U18 National Team holds training camp in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Paris Olympics are taking course this summer and some of the brightest basketball stars will be representing their country as the US Women's National Basketball team is sure to take center stage.

However, much closer to home, the next generation of future stars will be beginning another chapter in their basketball journey as they begin their plight in their own international tournament.

The USA Basketball Women's U18 National Team is participating in a training camp in Colorado Springs which began on Jun. 8 and will last through Jun. 12.

The group of rising stars will only have a few days to try and build up the chemistry and morale before they head out to our South American neighbors in Colombia.

The tournament hosted in Bucaramanga will start on Jun. 17 with the winner being crowned on Jun, 23.

In the quest to ascend to the peak, the team from the US will face off against Brazil, Puerto Rico, and Mexico in the group stage.

The USA 18U Women's National Team consists of and their hometowns:



Sienna Betts - Centennial, Colorado

Jasmine 'Jazzy' Davidson - Clackamas, Oregon

Joyce Edwards - Camden, South Carolina

Madison Francis - Lancaster, New York

Kayleigh Heckel - Port Chester, New York

Zakiyah Johnson - Shelbyville, Kentucky

Jordan Lee - Stockton, California

Leah Macy - Elizabethtown, Kentucky

Alivia McGill - Plymouth, Minnesota

Arianna Roberson - San Antonio, Texas

Kennedy Smith - Rialto, California

Sarah Strong - Cary, North Carolina

The team is led by coaching staff Teri More, Jose Fernandez, and Niele Ivey.

What is sure to be an electrifying and tightly contested event, the girls will be looking to take home the gold.

More information on the roster and event can be found on the Team USA Basketball website.

