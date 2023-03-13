USA Basketball hosts youth clinic at Otero Elementary School

USA Basketball spent all-day at Otero Elementary School here in Colorado Springs hosting Youth Basketball Clinics for kindergarter through 5th graders.

The on-court clinic is focused on fundamental skills in a fun environment for players of all levels and abilities. USA Basketball has served over 2,500 kids in the community with these annual clinics.

Andrea Travelstead (USA Basketball Associate Director of Youth & Sport Development): "It's really important for us to grow the grass roots space and have more kids participating in the game, and hopefully falling in love with it."

