USA Basketball announces Men's U18 National Team Tuesday following training camp

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This year's USA Basketball Men's U18 National Team was announced Tuesday following a five day training camp in Colorado Springs.

The 12 member team was selected from 28 participants in the training. Colorado College hosted a scrimmage with the new team Tuesday. Below is the teams roster:



Darius Acuff Jr.

Nate Ament

Mikel Brown Jr.

Jeremiah Fears

Shelton Henderson

Daniel Jacobsen

Jasper Johnson

Morez Johnson Jr.

Nikolas Khamenia

Trey McKenney

Patrick Ngongba II

Derrion Reid

This is the first time on the national team for all 12 players, and it's a big opportunity for them as it means competing abroad.

The team will play together at the 2024 FIBA U18 Men's AmeriCup in Buenos Aires, Argentina next month.

Tommy Lloyd, the men's basketball head coach at the University of Arizona will be the team's head coach. Texas Tech's head coach Grant McCasland and Notre Dame's head coach Micah Shrewsberry will be assistant coach's for the U18 team.

